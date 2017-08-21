UN resolutions the best solution for Kashmir

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association has said that the Kashmir dispute can only be peacefully resolved through implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions and the holding of unconditional and result-oriented talks among all stakeholders on Kashmir.

This was said by the Bar Association’s executive members during a meeting with an Indian delegation led by former Indian Minister, Yashwant Sinha that called on them in Srinagar.

HCBA General Secretary Bashir Siddique in a statement said that the delegation was informed that the Indian army and paramilitary forces had been tasked with killing, blinding and maiming innocent Kashmiris, while National Investigation Agency and Enforcement Directorate had been assigned the job of harassing the people by raiding their houses.

The other members of the Indian delegation included Bharat Bushan, Kapil Kak and Sushoba Barve.

Senior APHC leader and Anjuman Sharie Shian President, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi speaking at a party meeting in Srinagar, today, expressed concern over the political victimization of Hurriyat leaders and activists in occupied Kashmir. He called for settlement of the Kashmir dispute through implementation of relevant resolutions of the United Nations on Kashmir.

Jammu-based Kashmir Times Executive Editor Anuradha Bhasin while addressing a function in Srinagar saluted the resilience of the Kashmiri people and their constant struggle. The event was organized by a human rights group, Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society. Her lecture was themed ‘Many Shades of Kashmir Resistance’. She said that Burhan Wani was seen by youth as both a symbol of oppression and defiance against it.—KMS