UN rejects Indian allegations

THE United Nations has frustrated an Indian move to add Maulana Masood Azhar, head of the banned Jaish-i-Mohammad organisation, to the Council’s blacklist of groups linked to Al-Qaeda. The politically-motivated proposal was rejected by the 1267 Sanctions Committee of the Security Council, as it was replete with frivolous information and baseless allegations.

Pakistan Foreign Office has promptly showed mirror to India after failure of its nefarious plan pointing out that it was New Delhi, which had employed terrorism as an instrument of State policy in the garb of denouncing terrorism. Dossiers provided to the UN and important world capitals by Pakistan as well as reports of atrocities of Indian forces against innocent people in Occupied Kashmir appearing in world media provide undeniable evidence of Indian involvement in perpetrating, sponsoring, supporting and financing terrorism. Statements of Indian PM Narendra Modi, known as butcher of Gujarat, that his country caused dismemberment of Pakistan and threat of one of his cabinet members to slice Pakistan into a dozen pieces, are other examples of India’s actions and designs. Confessional statement of RAW’s agent Kulbhashan Yadev about large-scale terrorist and sabotage activities of his agency in Pakistan especially in Balochistan and Karachi also expose India’s real face before the international community. As Pakistan is calling for peace, India’s new Army Chief has also threatened that his country would continue to flex muscles on the borders, knowing fully well that Pakistan has the capability to respond in kind. A written report presented by British Foreign and Commonwealth Office to Parliament also documented instances of India’s State-sponsored terrorism in Occupied Kashmir where, it said, 303 people including 42 children and nine women were martyred during 2016 and hundreds deprived of their eye-sight because of brutal use of pallet guns. The country has long been maligning Pakistan of sponsoring terrorism and it is time we pursue aggressive diplomacy to counter this propaganda and instead expose India’s dark face to the world.

