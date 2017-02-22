UN Rapporteur visits camp of Rohingyas

Dhaka

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar has visited Wednesday Rohingya Muslims refugee camps in Bangladesh, where thousands of people have taken shelter after fleeing an ongoing persecution and military crackdown in Myanmar.

Yanghee Lee on Wednesday visited the camps in Cox’s Bazar district, which borders Myanmar’s Rakhine state.

Bangladesh Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Khaleda Begum, confirmed that the UN envoy was visiting the coastal district in the country’s southeast.

“She (Lee) is now visiting the camps to talk to the refugees,” media outlets quoted the spokeswoman as saying.—Agencies