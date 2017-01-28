UN praises role of Radio Pakistan in disseminating message of peace, development

Staff Reporter

United Nations has appreciated key role of Radio Pakistan in disseminating message of peace and development among millions of listeners. Director UN Information Center in Islamabad, Vittorio Cammarota while talking to Director General Radio Pakistan, Khurshid Malik at Broadcasting House, said Radio Pakistan is an engine to promote UN objectives in Pakistan.

He said together with News and Current Affairs Channel of Radio Pakistan, UN Pakistan have produced over one hundred programmes highlighting the activities of world body in Pakistan. He said Radio Pakistan has massive outreach in the remotest parts of the country which makes it more effective medium. Director UN Information Center said his organization will assist in capacity-building of the professional staff of Radio Pakistan.

Vittorio Cammarota said twenty-two UN agencies are active in different fields in Pakistan and Radio Pakistan played a key role in projecting their activities in this country. We shall highlight the role of Radio Pakistan in the next edition of our magazine, he added.

He also said that UN Information Center and Radio Pakistan are jointly organizing a special event on World Radio Day on February 13 to highlight the role of this medium.

Director General, Khurshid Malik informed the guest that Radio Pakistan is broadcasting 1,130 hours programms daily in 23 regional and local languages of the country from its networks. Radio Pakistan has access to listeners in every part of the country. However, we need to install more AM transmitters in Balochistan, Sindh, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and some parts of Punjab to make our transmission clearer. He said we have scheduled drama festival next week and then radio documentary festival to attract more listeners. He said we are planning aggressive programming for our rural listeners with particular focus on agriculture.