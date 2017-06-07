UN, Pakistan govt reiterate commitment to spread ‘climate awareness’

World Environment Day

Zubair Qureshi

Although Pakistan environment Protection Ordinance was promulgated in 1983 yet it was until after the National Conservation Strategy was approved in 1992, just before the Earth summit in Rio De Janerio that environmental issues started receiving proper attention.

This was said by Minister for Climate Change Mr Zahid Hamid while addressing an event in connection with the World Environment Day.

The event was jointly celebrated by SAARC Energy Centre and Ministry of Climate Change. The Theme of this world Environment Day is “Connecting People with Nature” all over the world.’

According to the Minister, “June 5 was designated as World Environment Day by the UN General Assembly in December 1972 to mark the first day of the historic United Nations Conference on the Human Environment held in Stockholm that year.

Minister Zahid Hamid also highlighted that the national conservation strategy which was prepared after a long consultative process with all sectors of society which helped in spreading awareness of the environmental challenges confronting the country including air and water pollution, land degradation and lack of sanitation and waste management.

Bernard Francois Head of Cooperation EU Delegation also addressed the audience and remarked that European Union had put great emphasis on climatic legislation. As a result of this many toxics have been restricted. The Article 12 of Paris agreement highlights climate education and awareness. In this regard EU signed an agreement to discuss these issues with all stakeholders. NeilBhune Country Resident of UN also addressed the audience and said UN is custodian of Sustainable Development goals. He appreciated the climate change act ad said Pakistan deserves supports from international community. According to Zahid Hamid, “The Resolution of the General assembly urged governments and UN organizations to undertake worldwide activities date to reaffirming their concern for preservation and enhancement of environment. As a result it has not only generated political will for formulation of plans and policies to tackle these issues, it has also initiated change in people’s consumption habits “, highlighted by the Minister.

The next significant development was the passing of the Pakistan Environmental Protection act 1997 after an extensive consultative process, he informed the audience. He further told the audience that Pakistan was an active participant of COP-21 and COP-22 .We ratified Paris agreement and submitted well-researched INDCs. Meanwhile parliament has passed the landmark Pakistan Climate Change act .The National forest Policy has also been approved by the Council of Common Interest and Green Pakistan Program is also being implemented quickly.

The event was attended by diplomats of Srilanka, Maldives, Nepal .Many government officials and representatives of international organizations participated in the event.