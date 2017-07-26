UN ‘not giving up’ on Cyprus after talks collapse

New York

The United Nations is “not giving up” on efforts to seal a Cyprus reunification deal despite the failure of an international summit held in Switzerland earlier this month, UN envoy Espen Barth Eide said on Tuesday.

The Norwegian diplomat has returned to the island for his first talks with its rival Greek and Turkish Cypriot leaders of the divided eastern Mediterranean island since UN-mediated negotiations collapsed on July 7 in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana. “I am here partly to share some of my impressions with the leaders… to hear where they think we stand, where the process is and frankly what they would like us to do,” he said after meeting President Nicos Anastasiades, the Greek Cypriot leader.

The Norwegian diplomat said the United Nations has not closed the door on reviving a process than many observers feel has reached a dead end. “I am not giving up, the UN is not giving up, but at the same time I do not want to create any false illusions, I want to be honest,” he said.—Agencies