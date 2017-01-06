UN needs to activate its Kashmir solution role

Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi

Rawalpindi

Ex-Premier AJK/President Muslim Conference Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan has said Indian occupation of parts of Jammu and Kashmir state is against the dictates of history and the UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir. No power on earth can keep Kashmiris permanently subjugated at all. India is quite an aggressor in Kashmir. UN Security Council has never accepted Indian version on Kashmir. Aggressing here Thursday his party workers in connection with January five historic January five historic UN Kashmir ruling he reminded that it was after hearing of India and Pakistan that the United Nations had recommended holding of fair international plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir, which India failed to comply with. He said that Kashmiris are grateful to the Secretary General of the UNO for strongly voicing the cause of Kashmir, urging its urgent solution by Pakistan and India. He told workers it was his government in AJK that had approved observance of Jan five UN Kashmir resolution on official level. I used to invite UN representative for participation in the Jan five event. He appealed to the new Secretary General of UNO to open the 70-year old Kashmir dossiers and help solve Kashmir imbroglio. Peace and security of South Asia depends on the peaceful settlement of this dispute for whose solution the Security Council has already given its roadmap; the map is quite viable; Sardar Attique Khan condemned the Indian atrocities Held Kashmir and urged on world powers to take urgent notice of Indian army busy killing innocent Kashmiri.