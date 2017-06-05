UN map, acceptance of reality: DPM

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Democratic Political Movement (DPM) Chairman, Advocate Muhammad Shafi Reshi has termed the map issued by UN as the acceptance of reality.

Advocate Muhammad Shafi Reshi in a statement issued in Srinagar appreciated the move and stressed the need for practical steps towards the settlement of the dispute by the World Body.

Criticizing the raids by Indian NIA in occupied Kashmir Kashmir, Reshi said that such efforts of the Indian establishment would not bear any fruit. He said that the atrocities by forces against people could not suppress the movement.

He said that Indian leadership should understand that war, violence and other related things could not resolve the Kashmir dispute. “The historical facts about Kashmir have to be accepted and it has to be resolved through a peaceful dialogue,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) has sought an urgent intervention of the United Nations in the resolution of the Kashmir issue for the restoration of peace and stability in the region.

Hurriyat leader and JKPM Chairman Mir Shahid Saleem in a statement in Jammu welcomed the concern shown by the United Nations Secretary General over the worsening situation along the Line of Control. He said these types of statements being made by the World Body for the past several decades did not make any impact on the lives of people caught in the conflict zone.

He said people of Kashmir were the worst victims of the state terrorism unleashed by the Indian forces in the Kashmir.—KMS