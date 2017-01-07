UN Kashmir rulings need urgent implementation:Shaheen

Srinagar

The J&K Peace and Justice Forum and Kashmir Council for Freedom Peace and Justice on Friday urged upon Secretary General United Nations to implement resolution passed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on this day in 1949 calling for referendum in Jammu and Kashmir.

Terming the lingering Kashmir issue as threat to peace and stability in South Asia, Advocate GN Shaheen who presided over a meeting of intelligentsia, scholars and civil society members here in Srinagar urged world community to intervene and appealed the UN Secretary General to implement the January 5, 1949 UN resolution related to Kashmir.

“Jammu and Kashmir is not any border dispute but an issue concerning the fate of 15 million population and if it is not resolved at earliest, all endeavours aimed at ensuring peace in South Asia will go waste,” he said adding that on one hand, India is seeking the UN membership and on other side, is scuttling the voices and rights and is violating the charters of this very institution.

Another report recalled that on September 26, 2008, the then Indian premier Manmohan Singh had assured the world during his address to the UN General Assembly session that India wants to settle all outstanding issues including that of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan via dialogue. Shaheen demanded further steps in line with that assurance.—KR