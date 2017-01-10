UN has a responsibility

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has offered to play the role of ‘an honest broker’ to ease tension between Pakistan and India. Guterres, who assumed charge last week, made the offer after Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN Maleeha Lodhi briefed him on the Kashmir issue, highlighting the positioning of Indian special forces in Kashmir’s Kupwara and Rajouri districts along the Line of Control (LoC) and Working Boundary, indicating another escalatory move.

Tension has been growing between Pakistan and India for the last several months threatening regional peace and security. As per its Charter, the world body is to maintain international peace and security and to take effective collective measures for prevention and removal of threats to the peace, and to bring about by peaceful means, in conformity with the principles of justice and international law, adjustment or settlement of international disputes or situations which might lead to a breach of peace. In this backdrop, it would be seen that the United Nations has miserably failed to fulfil its obligations as far as conflict and tension in South Asia is concerned. Kashmir issue is a potent threat to peace and security yet the UN has shown least interest to get its own resolutions implemented, which call for a UN-supervised plebiscite to determine the fate of disputed Jammu and Kashmir. It is all the more unfortunate that the UN is watching as a silent spectator to clear violations of its Charter and resolutions by India, which is trying to change demography of the state and grossly interfering in internal affairs of Pakistan. There have been scores of ceasefire violations and attacks on this side of Line of Control and Working Boundary resulting into killing of innocent people. Indian leadership is also openly hurling threats of aggression against Pakistan despite numerous goodwill gestures from this side. While welcoming the offer of UN Secretary General, we would urge him to first analyse the situation minutely on the basis of dossiers and reports by UN Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan and then implement his plans to play the role of an honest broker.

Related