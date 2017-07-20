UN, EU initiative against drug trafficking, public awareness drive launched

Zubair Qureshi

A 4-year Global Action to Prevent and Address Trafficking in Persons and the Smuggling of Migrants (GLO.ACT) launched here on Wednesday highlighting the significance of combating human trafficking and migrant smuggling.

The project, implemented in partnership with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), reaffirms that combating for this cause is of the highest importance for the EU and the United Nations as a whole and UNODC as custodian of relevant convention of transnational organized crime which incorporates protocols of human trafficking and migrant smuggling.

In his speech, Mr. Cesar Guedes, Representative, UNODC Pakistan said the need for international community to join efforts to combat the scourge of modern day slavery which is human trafficking, cannot be greater given the unacceptable loss of life. We have witnessed people trafficked in inhumane conditions by the traffickers across the world. The seriousness of the situation can be gauged by the fact that UN General Assembly and Security Council recently addressed these matters. Yet a lot remains to be done. Traffickers continue to benefit from weaknesses in our collective criminal justice response. That is why, today, I am pleased to launch GLO.ACT in Pakistan as it specifically aims to strengthen the criminal justice response to trafficking in persons and the smuggling of migrants, as well as launch Public Awareness Campaign to raise awareness about Trafficking in persons and Smuggling of Migrants with the general public.”

Dr Muhammad Shafique Additional Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency was of the opinion that the critical it is crucial to have governments and civil society to work in close partnership in the fight against these crimes and FIA as a lead agency will do upmost to ensure that these crimes are tackled with full vigor. The launching ceremony took place in the presence of Jean-François Cautain, Ambassador of the European David Hale, Ambassador of the United States of America, Ms. Nicole Guihot, Acting Deputy High Commissioner, Australian High Commission.