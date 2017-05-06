UN Chief wishes to visit Pakistan

New York

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed his appreciation for Pakistan’s role at the U.N. at a largely-attended dinner hosted by Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi at her residence here.

The U.N. chief also said he looks forward to visiting Pakistan when the Pakistani ambassador renewed an invitation to him on behalf of the Government of Pakistan.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had extended to the secretary-general an invitation to visit Pakistan when they met at Davos, Switzerland.

The dinner was attended by ambassadors from important countries representing all the world’s regions. Cuisine from all the four provinces of Pakistan were served. Ambassador Lodhi also presented to the secretary-general a photograph showing him in a traditional Pakistani headdress.

He greatly appreciated the photograph which was taken during one of his visits to Pakistan as the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees. Guterres has on several occasions appreciated Pakistan’s generosity and hospitality in hosting millions of Afghan refugees for almost four decades.