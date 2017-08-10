UMT holds poetic symposium to mark I-Day

City Reporter

A poetic symposium (Mushaira) was held at University of Management and Technology (UMT) to mark the 70th Independence Day.

Renowned poet and literary icon Amjad Islam Amjad presided over the Mushaira while key poets Saima Kamran, Saud Usmani, Abbas Tabish, Hameeda Shaheen, Sajjad Baloch, Shaheen Firdous and others presented their poetry. Addressing the event, UMT Lahore Rector Dr. Muhammad Aslam said that Pakistan came into being after paying a heavy price and giving great sacrifices.