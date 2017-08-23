Umar Akmal submits reply to PCB’s show-cause notice

In his reply to a show-cause notice issued by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) last week, Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has said that he has nothing against the board, but Head Coach Mickey Arthur’s behaviour had become “intolerable” which “forced” him to go public with his grievances.

Last week, Akmal had called a press conference and levelled serious allegations against Arthur, including unfair treatment and verbal abuse.

“He [Arthur] used abusive words for me in the presence of both Inzamam [ul Haq] and Mushtaq [Ahmed], which is really painful and highly embarrassing for me as a cricketer who has played for the national team,” he had said at the presser.

“Arthur also admonished me asking who allowed me to enter the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He told me that it was better for me to play club cricket instead of practising at at the NCA,” he added.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday after submitting his reply to a PCB show-cause notice demanding that he explain his actions, Akmal said that he had to take a stand against how he was being treated for the past three or four years.

Akmal said that he was hopeful that the issue would be resolved properly and said he would accept whatever the PCB decides on the matter. He also requested PCB Chairman Najam Sethi to take notice of the issue and have it investigated properly.