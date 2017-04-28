Umar Akmal, Junaid involved in war of words

Karachi

With the ICC Champions Trophy is hardly one month away, two players elected to represent Pakistan in the event have got themselves involved in war of words against each other.

Fast bowler Junaid Khan and Umar Akmal have shunned each other publicly, in televised interviews and video statement, over a minor dispute.

The unwanted scenario emerged when Umar Akmal was asked by the TV host at the toss ahead of Pakistan Cup match between Umar-led Punjab and Sindh in Rawalpindi.

“I am surprised to know that Junaid Khan didn’t come for the match, I don’t know where he was, he didn’t inform me about his absence from the match,” Umar told the anchor.

However, moments after Umar’s statement which was broadcasted live on national TV, Junaid released a video message from his hotel room rejecting Umar’s claims.

“I wasn’t feeling well since last night due to food poisoning everyone in the team was aware of it,” Junaid said.

“Team doctor treated me all night and suggested that I should take the rest. Everyone in team management was aware of the fact that I was unwell,” added Junaid.

The fast bowler further said that he was shocked to hear such comments from his team captain Umar Akmal and said it was uncalled for.

PCB takes notice

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board has taken notice of the development.

In a press release, it said that a three-member Inquiry committee headed by GM Domestic Cricket Shafiq Ahmed will look into the matter; other members of the committee are Manager and Coach of Punjab Team, playing in the ongoing Pakistan Cup at Pindi Stadium.

The committee will submit its findings in this matter as early as possible.