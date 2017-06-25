Ultimatum to Qatar

THE four Arab states that imposed a boycott on Qatar have issued an ultimatum to Doha to comply with thirteen demands as a condition for resumption of normal relationship. However, immediate reaction from Qatar indicates that the state wants lifting the curbs first as a pre-condition for any dialogue aimed at resolving the on-going crisis in the Gulf.

It is not clear how the demands were conveyed and who leaked them before hand but both the demands and Doha’s reaction to them indicate hardening of stance by the two sides in the unfortunate conflict. This is a source of grave concern to all Muslims who want immediate and peaceful resolution of the tension among brotherly countries as it has direct relevance to unity and solidarity of the Ummah. The situation is particularly worrisome for other Islamic countries as they can’t take clear sides in the situation because of the sensitivities involved and because taking sides would take things further away from peaceful resolution. The latest development indicates that there are no prospects of immediate solution of the crisis as both sides are sticking to their guns. There are isolated attempts by some Muslim countries to help reduce the tension, which have not produced any worthwhile outcome. Kuwait, Pakistan, Turkey and Sudan announced their mediation efforts but none of them has so far succeeded in their mission, which speaks volumes about complexity of the issues involved and inflexible attitude of the two sides. There is need for urgent measures to reduce tension and build confidence as the situation can be exploited by enemies of Islam. Already, there is a wave of terrorism in the region and any fresh incidents in countries of parties to the conflict could complicate the situation further. OIC and Arab League must take the initiative for dialogue and other countries should lend a helping hand to them.

Related