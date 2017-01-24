Ulema urged to promote unity

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

Ittehad Ben-ul-Muslimeen Council has called upon Ulema of different school of thoughts to forge greater unity to thwart the evil designs of anti-Islam forces, which were out to create chaos in Muslim world.

The council meeting chaired by Maulana Nasrullah Khan Bhatti and attended among others by JUP (N) Punjab President Barrister Syed Wasim-ul-Hassan Naqvi, Allama Ahmad Saeed of JUI (F), Rana Muhammad Asghar Chishti Nazim-e-Aala of Jamaat-e-Ahle Sunnat, Shia Leader Liaqat Zawar Khannu, cautioned the Muslims that infidels were hell bent to create unnecessary differences between Muslims of different sects to create anarchy in the Muslim world which has necessitated the Muslim to unite on one platform to foil their conspiracies.