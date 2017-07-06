Ulema, Mushaikh Council imperative for peace

Staff Reporter

Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf has said the National Ullema Mushaikh Council was imperative for holding peace and sectarian harmony in the country. The 54-member council was helping to forge unity among the people as it had representation from all sects across the country, including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, he said talking to media.

The minister said the government had included teaching of the Holy Quran with translation in the syllabus of the country and the teachers concerned should fulfill their responsibly with dedication.

He strongly condemned the incident of Parachinar where enemies of the country had targeted innocent people.

Sardar Yousaf said anti-state elements were trying to destabilize the country by doing such terrorist activities, who would not succeed in their nefarious designs.