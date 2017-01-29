Ukrainian skiers outclass rivals

Malam Jabba International Alpine Ski Cup

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The first day of long awaited skiing races was dominated by the Ukrainians in the Malam Jabba International Alpine Ski Cup.

Ukraine skiers outclassed their rivals in both men and women categories at the magnificent ski slope, which is hosting this international event for the first time in the history of Pakistan.

Ivan Kovasnkyuk of Ukraine got 1st position in Men’s Giant Slalom category while Jan Jakooba of Slovakia remained 2nd . 3rd Spot was also secured by Ukraine skier Vasyle Telychuk. Pakistan’s only hope in the category, Olympian Muhammad Karim remained 4th in the race.

In the Women Giant Slalom category, Ukraine proved unbeaten as two Ukraine athletes Tetyana Tikun and Anastasia Gorbunova got the 1st and 2nd positions. Pakistani international skier Ifrah Wali had a wonderful race and remained 3rd in the category.

50 male and 10 female skiers from Pakistan and 08 International Skiers from Morocco, Slovakia, Sri Lanka, Greece, Afghanistan, Turkey, Ukraine and Tajikistan are participating in the Malam Jabba International Alpine Ski Cup in the scenic valley of Swat.

It is hoped that this event would lend a new lease of life to the tourism industry of Pakistan and open the door for revival of international sports in the country.