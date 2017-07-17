UK will pay Brexit debts: Hammond

London

Finance minister Philip Hammond said Sunday that Britain will take responsibility for the money it owes the EU after leaving the bloc, as he acknowledged the cabinet was split over Brexit.

“We are a country that always honours its obligations. If there is any amount that is due when it’s been properly quantified and audited, of course we’ll deal with it,” he told the BBC.

We’re not a country that walks away from its debts.” Hammond brushed off remarks by foreign minister Boris Johnson that the EU could “go whistle” for its money, saying this was a direct reference to claims that Britain may be asked to pay up to 100 billion euros ($112 billion).

He described this figure, confirmed to AFP by EU officials but never publicly announced, as “ridiculous”. Hammond confirmed that Britain’s financial settlement would be top of the agenda when the Brexit negotiations, which started last month, resume in Brussels on Monday.—AFP