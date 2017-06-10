UK vote does not call Brexit into question

Paris

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said Friday that the British election result was a surprise but did not change the country’s decision to leave the European Union. “The British have spoken, they have voted, and have given the Conservative party a majority, albeit a simple majority, which is something of a surprise,” Philippe told Europe 1 radio, but added: “I don’t think we should read these results as calling into question the stance on Brexit which was clearly expressed by the British people.”—APP