UK to host AHDB Halal seminar in Feb

London

Professor Joe Regenstein of Cornell University in New York, an expert in Halal, kosher and animal welfare, will focus on the subject at the AHDB Beef & Lamb halal seminar on February 22 at the Crowne Plaza in Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire.

The event will provide a platform to discuss the key issues and opportunities for the Halal sector and how AHDB Beef & Lamb supports it. Dr Phil Hadley, Head of Global Supply Chain Development for AHDB Beef & Lamb, said: “This is a great opportunity for Halal sector representatives to come together and talk through some of the great work being done. “The Halal market continues to grow, presenting a lot of opportunities for the sheep industry in particular.

AHDB is committed to supporting the sector and helping to maximise its potential.” Other guest speakers will include Awal Fuseni, a PhD student at the University of Bristol, who will discuss the development of alternative stunning technologies, and Jonathan Wilson, Associate Professor of Business and Management, Richmond Business School, who will speak about understanding the Halal consumer. Abdalhamid Evans, from Imarat Consulting, will look at the current challenges in Halal certification and moves towards global standards. There will also be an opportunity to find out more about AHDB’s activity in the retail Halal sector from Michael Richardson, AHDB Independent Retailer Sector Manager.—Agencies