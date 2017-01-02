UK takes up pellets’ issue with India

303 including 42 teens martyred in 2016

Budgam

Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred 303 innocent Kashmiris including 9 women and 42 teenagers during the year 2016.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, Sunday 39 of those martyred were killed in custody. The killings rendered 25 women widowed and 58 children orphaned. Indian paramilitary and police personnel subjected 19,011 civilians to torture, while 12,604 including Hurriyet leaders, activists, students and women leaders were arrested. 658 women were disgraced by the men in uniform. Most of the killings and other incidents of human rights violations took place in the backdrop of killing of renowned mujahid commander Burhan Muzaffar Wani by Indian forces on July 8, last year. Tens of thousands of people came out on the streets to protest against the killing. Burhan’s martyrdom began a tumultuous phase in the recent history of Kashmir when forces used brute force to quell the uprising.

They killed over 115 innocent civilians, injured 16,000 and blinded around 150 with pellets since July, last year.

The troops martyred 8 Kashmiris including three in custody in December alone. As many as 233 people were injured due to use of bullets and pellets by Indian troops and police personnel on peaceful protesters during the month.

Hurriyet leaders Mohammad Yousuf Naqash, Hakeem Abdul Rasheed and Bilal Ahmad Siddiqui, today, visited residences of martyrs Sameer Wani, Javaid Ahmad Dar and Javaid Ahmad Mir in different areas of Budgam district and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.

The leaders reiterated the pledge to continue the mission of the martyrs at all costs.

In London, the British government took up the issue of use of pellet guns by Indian forces on innocent Kashmiri people with India. As per media reports, this was disclosed by Baroness Anelay, Minister of State in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, while responding to a volley of written questions submitted by House of Lords member, Lord Nazir Ahmed.—KMS