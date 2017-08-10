UK to remain dependable friend of Pakistan: May

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

British Prime Minister Theresa May has congratulated her counterpart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on assuming the office of Prime Minister of Pakistan. Prime Minister May, in a letter to Prime Minister Abbasi, said “the UK is, and will remain, a long-standing and dependable friend of Pakistan.” “We have deep ties as nations, strong people to people links, and a shared history and future,” PM May said, adding that she looks forward to working with PM Abbasi to further deepen the bilateral historic relationship, and “to build a secure, stable, and prosperous Pakistan.”

She said during her time as Home Secretary and now as Prime Minister, she had the “privilege of working with your colleagues and predecessor to strengthen our bilateral relationship and to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual importance.”