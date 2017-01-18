UK ready to join CPEC: HC

Islamabad

British High Commissioner in Pakistan Thomas Drew has said that the UK has the offer to join China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, adding that UK would be happy to join the project.

Talking to media in Islamabad, the British HC said that UK was ready to join CPEC.

He added that Pakistan and UK had 70 years’ history of bilateral relations.

He added that Pakistan had offered matchless sacrifices against terrorism, adding that Pakistan valiantly faced terrorism during the last 10 years.

The diplomat said that economic development in the region was only possible through establishing peace. He said that UK wanted peaceful solution of Kashmir issue.—INP