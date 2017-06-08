UK polls: Interplay of multiple dynamics

Syed Qamar A Rizvi

THE sound of political drumbeat that blows in today’s snap general election in UK is highly indicative of a close interplay of competition between Britain’s new and old political parties—the Conservative , the Labour, the Scottish National Party, the Liberal Democrats Party, and the UK Independence Party—reflecting pragmatic tilts and tactical diversions in their political credos. Home to a comfortable Tory majority in the 2015 general election, today, Conservatives may undergo an acid test to endorse their lead vis-à-vis Labour . And yet the role of micro political parties is also on the display.

Traditionally ,there are five major political parties in UK: the Conservative Party (generally called the Tories) – the centre-Right party, currently led by Theresa May, which since 2010 has been in Government either in coalition (2010-2015) or alone (since 2015); the Labour Party – the centre-Left party, led by Jeremy Corbyn, which was last in Government from 1997 to 2010; the Scottish National Party (NSP) – the party supporting Scottish independence, which is headed by Nicola Sturgeon; the Liberal Democrat Party (known as the Lib Dems) – the centrist, libertarian party, led by Tim Farron, which was the junior member of the Coalition Government of 2010-2015;and last but not least the UK Independence Party (UKIP), led by Paul Nuttall, which was formed in 1993 but achieved some spectacular performances in local and European elections May 2014. In the general election of May 2015, it won 12.6% of the vote but only one seat at Westminster.

Besides these major parties, there are some much smaller UK parties: notably the Green Party and some parties which operate specifically in Wales (Plaid Cymru) or Northern Ireland (such as Sinn Fein for the nationalists and the Democratic Unionist Party for the loyalists). Theresa May’s surprise decision to call another election was intended to raid deep into opposition Labour territory and bolster her narrow majority of MPs in time for forthcoming Brexit negotiations. Obviously Labour party continues to narrow the gap on the Conservatives, with the general election’s latest polls and odds showing that premier Theresa may not win many more seats.

Mrs Theresa May was against Brexit before the EU referendum but now she adheres to the Brexit doctrine. The reason she pleaded for calling a general election was to strengthen her hand in negotiations with the EU. The Conservatives have not satisfied the Britons how they will control migration from the EU after Brexit. There is opaqueness in their negotiations policy vis-à-vis EU: the size of any separation payment they would accept; the issue of UK’s international obligations; and the UK-EU devolution plan- which matters returning from Brussels will be handed to devolved administrations and which will be kept at Westminster.

The Labour Party campaigned against Brexit in the referendum but now advocates the result must be honoured, and has been objectively aiming at maintaining friendly relationship with the EU. The Liberal Democrats are strong Europhiles, and have promised to stop what they call a disastrous hard Brexit. THE UKIP has long been campaigning to leave the EU – and having finished on the winning side in the referendum, is now re-styling itself as the watchdog of Brexit. The SNP maintains line that Brexit should not be imposed on Scotland.

Green Party of England and Wales joint leader Caroline Lucas has urged for a second EU referendum on the Brexit deal reached with Brussels, and the Greens have promised “full opposition” to what they call “extreme Brexit”. The Democratic Unionist Party ( DUP) leadership campaigned in favour of leaving the EU –but also urging for a pragmatic relationship with the EU, thereby promoting common interests and mutual access to UK’s markets. Yet both the UKIP and the Greens are now grilled on terror policy.

A new poll shortly released predicts that Labour could win 257 seats at the election 2017, 20 more than it currently has. The Conservatives could be left with 310 seats, a loss of 20, and 16 short of an overall majority. The You Gov / The Times survey used complex analysis to give a seat-by-seat estimate of the final result. If accurate, it would represent a massive failure for the Conservatives, who were enjoying a double-digit lead when Theresa May called the snap election. Prior to the row, the Conservatives had lead Labour by nine points, still a far cry from the double digit lead that Mrs May held at the start of the election campaign.

PM Theresa’s personal approval rating has also dropped, from +10 on April 19 to -8 on May 29. Conversely, Labour’s Corbyn’s favourability has risen from -42 to -11, with his manifesto pledges to re-nationalise the railways and boost funding for the NHS proving popular with left-wing voters. In the wake of the Manchester and London Bridge attacks, Mrs May’s rating bounced back to +1 as she held a series of heated security meetings . Mr Corbyn’s rating dropped to -16, however this is still quite a way from his previous lows. The current standing of the parties is: Conservatives down four to 45 per cent, Labour up six to 40 and the Liberal Democrats marooned on seven.

But the role played by the post –truth politics and the use of data matrix may also affect the last moment election dynamics. With such narrow gains in play, concerns over political parties – on either side – using big data to swing elections arise. In this backdrop, one potential voter for the Conservatives, for instance, might appreciate a personal last minute appeal from Theresa May, while another might prefer their rhetoric to emanate from Boris Johnson. The Liberal Democrats (Lib Dems) might discover that a certain voter may be persuaded sooner by Vince Cable than by Tim Farron.

