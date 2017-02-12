UK police muscles up for spike in hate crimes

London

Police forces across the UK are preparing for a rise in hate crimes when Prime Minister Theresa May initiates the process of leaving the European Union.

The number of racially and religiously-motivated crimes increased dramatically last year following the June referendum on Brexit.

Law enforcement authorities are now ramping up intelligence gathering in vulnerable communities in anticipation of a similar spike in crimes once the Brexit talks with Brussels get underway, The Independent reported.

The Metropolitan Police, the UK’s largest force, said it was offering increased protection to reassure potential victims of racism and xenophobia.

“Where we identify a possible trigger event that could result in more hate crime, we instigate a community engagement plan to ensure those in communities who may be victims of hate crime know that we will not tolerate this kind of crime and that we encourage them to report this to the police,” a spokeswoman said.—Agencies