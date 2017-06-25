London
British lawmakers on Saturday said they were unable to access their e-mail accounts remotely as parliament´s security team battled against a cyberattack. Liberal Democrat lawmaker Chris Rennard tweeted that there was a “cyber security attack on Westminster; Parliamentary e-mails may not work remotely.” A House of Commons spokesman confirmed that “the Houses of Parliament have discovered unauthorised attempts to access parliamentary user accounts.—Online.
UK parliament under cyber-attack
