UK Kashmiris deplore Shabbir Shah’s unlawful detention

Observer Report

London

The councilors and party heads of different Kashmiri organizations based in the UK have expressed grave concern over the illegal detention of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party Chairman, Shabbir Ahmad Shah.

The leaders at a press briefing in London said Shabbir Ahmad Shah was an icon of the present Kashmir movement and denying him basic living conditions by confining him in a small cell lacking even facility like a fan is a shameful act on the part of Indian government.

They added that denial of fundamental human rights to a political leader like Shabbir Ahmad Shah and repute must be brought to the immediate attention of the human rights organisations of the world.

They said that Shabbir Ahmad Shah, who had spent 30 years in Jail, in pursuit of the betterment of the people of Kashmir, could not be harassed by such Indian tactics.

They said that such Illegal arrest of a world famous leader in a case disposed off by the courts 7 years ago is s an affront to principle of justice. They termed it a political vendetta.—KMS