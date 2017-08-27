UK investors eyeing Pakistan’s booming food market

Karachi

Pakistan has become a priority market for UK investors and currently many British companies want to tap into the country’s booming food sector in particular.

This was said by Waqar Shah, CEO, Supermeal.co.uk, while addressing at the signing ceremony of the partnership agreement between Supermeal Pakistan, a subsidiary of a UK-based international food-ordering platform, and Lal Qila Restaurant, the Karachi-based chain of restaurants representing Mughlai cuisine.

He said the rise of 3G and 4G technologies coupled with the massive IT boom across the country has been helping global investors to take Pakistan as one of the most investor friendly countries in the world, a reality that heralds a game changing development in the region.

The signing ceremony was recently held at the Lal Qila’s headquarters. Waqar Shah, CEO, Supermeal, Zaheer Yousuf, Director, Lal Qila Restaurants, Muhammad Kabir Khan, Head of Business Development and Marketing, Supermeal Pakistan, and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

The move is a part of the ambitious growth plans that will see Supermeal Pakistan (www.Supermeal.pk) expand its overall reach in joint ventures with the country’s finest restaurants and eateries.—APP