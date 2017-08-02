UK heads towards Brexit disaster: Hague

London

The United Kingdom is heading towards a Brexit disaster unless Finance Minister Philip Hammond achieves a soft exit from the European Union, former Conservative Party leader William Hague has said.

In an article for the Daily Telegraph published on Tuesday, the former British foreign secretary wrote that a transitional deal is the only way to save Brexit from “an approaching disaster.”

He revealed that business leaders and politicians asked him the question “for months… everywhere I went abroad” if “we would lose heart” about leaving the EU.

“There is the clear potential for Brexit to become the occasion of the greatest economic, diplomatic and constitutional muddle in the modern history of the UK, with unknowable consequences for the country, the Government and the Brexit project itself,” he wrote.

Prime Minister Theresa May had called for a snap election in April in hopes of getting an increased parliamentary majority that could have strengthened her position before going into two years of intense negotiations with the European Union about Britain’s departure from the bloc.—Agencies