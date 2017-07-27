UK to expand scope of assistance plan in diverse fields: HC

Muhammad Arshad

British High Commissioner Thomas Drew, Wednesday, UK would expand the scope of its assistance plan and assist Pakistan in diverse fields. He further said that UK considered Pakistan one of close friends and an important trading partner.

While discussing the role of Parliamentary Friendship Group with Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq here, he said that friendship groups in both the parliament could play an important role in strengthening bilateral relations. He valued the efforts made by the parliamentarian regarding the electoral reforms for free, fair and transparent election in Pakistan for future.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that Pakistan highly valued relations with UK and desire to strengthen the existing relations between the two countries through enhanced economic cooperation and parliamentary ties. The Speaker said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its strategic partnership with United Kingdom and both the countries have commonalities of views on regional and global issues.

He underscored the need for regular interaction between political leadership, parliamentarians and people of both the countries that would take the existing bilateral relations between both the countries to new heights.