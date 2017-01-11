UK can be ‘better off’ after Brexit: Corbyn

London

UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn will say that Britain “can be better off” after leaving the European Union (EU), softening his tone on Brexit, according to the released parts of the speech he is set to make on Tuesday.

The opposition leader, who campaigned against the EU divorce in the run-up to the June 23 EU referendum, will make a speech in Peterborough on Tuesday, where he will explain his views on Brexit negotiations.

According to British media, Corbyn will double down on his party’s standing that the government of Prime Minister Theresa May does not have clear plans for taking the country out of the EU.

“Not since the Second World War has Britain’s ruling elite so recklessly put the country in such an exposed position without a plan,” he will say, asserting that he would not give May a “free pass.”

“Unlike the Tories, Labour will insist on a Brexit that works not just for City interests, but in the interests of us all,” he says, while pledging to “push to maintain full access to the European single market to protect living standards and jobs.”—Agencies