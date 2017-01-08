UJC pays tribute to slain Muzaffar Naiko

Mochu

United Jihad Council (UJC) on Saturday paid tributes to slain militant who was killed in an encounter that raged between forces and militants in Mochu area of Srinagar on Saturday.

The slain militant killed in Mochu encounter was identified as Muzaffar Ahmad Naikoo alias ‘Muzza Molvi’.

In an e-mailed statement the UJC spokesman Syed Sadaqat Hussain quoting the UJC chief, Syed Salah-ud-din as saying, “The martyrdom of slain militant is upsetting but his sacrifice won’t go waste.” He said, “By sacrificing his life for the freedom struggle, Naikoo has conveyed a message that we don’t accept the life of slaves and has also said that we live like ‘Gazi’ and die martyr.” Meanwhile, UJC chief applauded the speech of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharief over ‘human rights violations in Kashmir and atrocities being committed on Kashmiris’.

According to the statement, UJC chief while addressing a high level meeting of council said, “Besides diplomatic support, Kashmiris need practical support from Pakistan as well.”—KR