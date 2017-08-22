UHS seeks FIA assistance

MDCAT paper leakageCity Reporter

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has categorically denied and condemned a malicious campaign on social media from some hidden elements with regards to the Medical & Dental Colleges’ Admission Test (MDCAT), 2017, held on Sunday.

In a press release issued on Monday, UHS spokesman termed the news of paper leakage was baseless and asked the Cyber Crime Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to act against those spreading rumours of paper leakage.

He further said that UHS Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Junaid Sarfraz Khan, had written to FIA Cyber Crime Wing to thoroughly investigate the matter and brought all those to justice who were involved in this conspiracy.

The UHS spokesman said that involvement of commercial tuition academies could not be ruled out.

The spokesman advised the candidates not to lend an ear to these rumour mongers and reject all such concocted stories.