UHS to launch on-campus BS programmes

Staff Reporter

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) is all set to launch 4-year B.S. (Hons) programmes in five disciplines on its campus this year.

The programmes will be started in Biomedical Science, Public Health, Medical Laboratory Technology, Transfusion Medicine and Genetics & Molecular Biology. Each programme spreads over 8 semesters and 20-40 students will be admitted annually. The candidates passing intermediate examination will be eligible to apply. The admissions will be advertised in October this year, a UHS spokesman said.

In this regard, UHS vice-chancellor Prof Dr Junaid Sarfraz Khan said that the objective starting these programmes was to produce well trained and qualified technologists who had a gross knowledge of basic subjects as well as ample practical skills in their concerned field.

“Every year more than 60,000 candidates appear in the medical colleges’ admission test with a dream to become a doctor. However, these admissions have become very competitive over the years and only around 3000 are able to get admission into a public sector medical and dental college. The rest are left with no chance but to go for admissions into private sector medical colleges which charge hefty fee ranging from Rs. 800,000 to one million annually”, UHS VC said, adding: “The B.S. courses were meant for those bright students who could not afford heavy fees of private colleges.”