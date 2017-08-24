Ugly situation caused by lawyers

I, being a lawyer myself, strongly condemn the roguish behaviour of the lawyers. The lawyers are educated people and belong to a noble and respectable profession. No one expects them to act in such a violent manner. Yesterday the protesting lawyers resorted to extreme violence and pelted bricks and attacked the police. They tore down the Judges Gate of the Lahore High Court. In order to disperse and in reaction to their uncivilized conduct the police resorted to shelling tear gas and throwing water cannons. The ugly situation further escalated into fierce fight when the Police tried to arrest the President Multan District Bar. The fight went on for hours at a stretch. The TV screens were riveted to the outside riots shown by them on the screen. The situation took the worst turn and got out of hands. It seems the sentiments were brewing for quite some time over the misbehaviour of lawyer with a Judge of Multan. The lawyers’ predicament led to these violent events. I am sure the whole issue was mishandled and mismanaged. The matter should have been referred to Punjab Bar Council. The lawyers governing body which resolves such matters of grant of licenses, their suspension and termination. Such disciplinary matters should not be dealt by High Courts. This has already caused rift between the layers’ groups too. More and more lawyers are getting into trouble on a regular basis. Action against lawyers must be taken by the Bar Council not the Court. Bar Councils are the regulatory bodies. They are responsible for developing code of professional conduct and ethics.JAVAID BASHIRLahore

