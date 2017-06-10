Ugly incident outside Parliament

AN office-bearer of ruling Pakistan Muslim League (N) was arrested for accosting Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rashid Ahmad outside Parliament House in Islamabad when the latter was going out after attending National Assembly session. Malik Noor Awan, who is President of PML-N’s Japan chapter, claimed that he was an automobile importer and Sheikh Rashid owed him Rs 2.2m as payment for a car the MNA had bought some time back.

It is somewhat satisfying that after Sheikh Rashid agitated the issue on floor of the house, the man was arrested by Islamabad police at the instance of Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan also assured necessary action in the matter. However, we believe, damage has been done by the unfortunate episode, which was totally avoidable. The Speaker ought to investigate as to how and why Awan made his way to the premises of Parliament House. The PML-N leader might have genuine claim about the deal but Parliament House was not the proper place to take up the issue of non-payment by the MNA. This amounts to assault on dignity of Parliament and its members and it is for occasions like this that privilege motions are moved and action taken against the culprits. Sheikh Rashid is a respectable national leader and he has a known residence in Rawalpindi and Awan should have gone to him to demand the money. By trying to assault the MNA right in front of Parliament House, Awan has created problems for his own party and the leadership. As the latest development took place following churning out of controversial remarks by Nehal Hashmi, there is an unfortunate impression that some leaders and workers of PML-N are not behaving reasonably. The party leadership should take serious notice of the situation as such incidents have grave implications for PML-N and its overall image.

