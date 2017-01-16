THE other day while scanning the new in the local papers I saw this hideous picture of an ugly man; face all patched up, hardly any nose, no eyebrows and two skin projections for ears! He had been through a gruesome accident which had left him in this condition. A magazine had labelled him, ‘the ugliest man in the world.’

But what held my fascination was not the man, but a beautiful woman who was clasping him from behind and holding him tight. This was his wife. In her eyes, he was the most handsome man in her world. From her eyes I could see that she did not see his revolting, horrid face that stared down at me. She it saw an inner beauty that made her love her man.

The movie Mask is the true story of a sixteen year old boy, Rocky Dennis. Rocky had a rare disease, which made the bones of his head grow larger than normal. His face was out of shape and horrible looking. Rocky accepted himself as he was.

One day he joined his friends on a visit to an amusement park. The boys went into a ‘house of mirrors’ and had fun watching distorted reflections of their bodies and faces, Suddenly Rocky screams. His friends hear him and run to where he is standing in front of a mirror.

The mirror had distorted his ugly face in a way that made it appear normal. Rocky realized that he was really very handsome. His friends stared at the reflection and it was as if they were staring into the very depths of Rocky’s soul, and from then on their thinking of Rocky changed. They began to look at the real Rocky and not the one they could see.

I guess what the man’s wife had was a special mirror, in which she saw her husband as the good looking man, he actually was. Maybe what we all need is that kind of mirror.

A psychiatrist was visiting an old client. During a pause in the conversation that evening the client’s teenaged daughter took him out to show him her garden. When they were alone, she asked him in a tone of confidence, “What should I do to get rid of my vanity? You see every time I look into the mirror I tell myself I am a beauty queen!” The psychiatrist gave her face a look over and then said very tactfully, “The best thing you could do is to change your mirror!

How true isn’t it? It is said we see things not as they are but as we are. The way we perceive things and people colours our responses and even shapes our lives. Very seldom do we check our mirror to see whether what we are seeing is reality or that our impressions are not biased one way or the other.

I will never forget the story of God telling the prophet Samuel, “Man looks at the outside, I look at the heart..!” A magazine had labeled him ‘the ugliest man in the world,’ but his wife knew he was beautiful! If you are beautiful inside, people will ultimately see it..!

