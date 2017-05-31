Ufone supports cause of educating street children

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Continuing to act in the true spirit of Ramzan, of caring and giving, Ufone today announced that like last year, this year too it will be supporting a noble cause. Ufone will support the inspiring cause of Syeda Anfas Ali Shah, by purchasing media space on television channels and digital media throughout Ramazan and donating this free of cost to the cause, so that it can spread its message widely across Pakistan.

Ufone aims to thus create widespread awareness of the great work being done by Anfas and motivate others to take up humanitarian initiatives, to bring about positive change in society. Anfas is running 7 footpath schools in Karachi and interior Sindh, with the aim of imparting education to those underprivileged children who belong to extremely poor families and mainly do street labour.

There is no bigger profession than working for humanity and to uplift fellow human beings, keeping their dignity intact, and this cause becomes even greater when the focus of your work is children. Ramazan is a time to reconsider, how we can learn from people who are outstanding role models. Ufone’s focus this Ramazan will remain the socio-economic uplift of society through supporting committed individuals and organizations who are working selflessly for societal progress.

Anfas is doing her Masters in International Relations and was previously also running a construction business. But now she has completely devoted herself to teaching children. Though she had to sacrifice her own comfortable life for this, she is happy as she gets indescribable self-satisfaction by helping the helpless.