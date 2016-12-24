Ufone network problem

Fazal Karim

Turbat

Pak Telecom Mobile Limited (Ufone) is a GSM cellular service provider. It is a prestigious network and one of the 5 major networks operating in Pakistan. Ufone is among the largest GSM mobile service provider and fourth largest mobile service in terms of subscriber base.

Fortunately, I am among one of its subscribers, but unfortunately face problems as the network gets jammed on occasions. Therefore, it is my humble request to the Ufone Company to solve this problem as soon as possible.