Ufone appoints Rashid Khan as acting CEO

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Board of Directors at Ufone, an Etisalat Group Company, announced the appointment of Mr. Rashid Khan as acting CEO of Ufone effective August 15, 2017. Rashid Khan will replace Mr. Rainer Rathgeber who served as CEO Ufone for last one and half years and has decided to join his family in Europe.

Rainer joined Ufone as CEO in March 2016 and has since then managed a significant turnaround for the company. Commenting on his time at Ufone Rainer stated, “The time with Ufone has been one of the most exciting phases of my business life, thanks to everyone involved. But: It is time to normalize my family life.”

The incoming CEO, Rashid Khan shared, “I am very excited to take this role and look forward to lead this exceptional organization, dedicated and talented professionals to take the business forward.”

Rashid Khan has vast experience in the telecom arena in Pakistan including 6 years as CEO and Board member of Mobilink (now Jazz). “I would like to thank Rainer for his contributions to Ufone during his tenure and wish him all the best for his future.” said Abdulrahim Nooryani, Chairman of the Ufone Board while ‘welcoming Rashid Khan to Ufone’.