UET, IM Sciences sign MoU for capacity building

Peshawar

UET Peshawar and IM Sciences have signed an MoU to collaborate activities in the sphere of capacity building of technical staff of public sector institutions under the project titled, ‘Capacity Development of Staff of targeted line agencies in Nowshera and Haripur districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.’

Vice Chancellor UET Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain and Dr. Mohammad Mohsin Khan, Director IM Sciences signed the MoU here Friday. The project is awarded to IM Sciences by KfW-AID; UET Peshawar has entered as a partner institution to conduct skilled trainings for the technical staff and use of its equipment.

Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain said, being a premier public sector university, UET Peshawar possessed technical expertise to offer trainings in engineering and technology fields with fully-furbished state-of-the-art equipment and laboratories.

Dr. Mohammad Mohsin Khan said, through this MoU, both institutions would also help to engage in capacity building, curriculum development and hands-on training of the staff under the supervision of UET Peshawar’s qualified teaching faculty.

The staff will be given hands-on training on the equipment and technologies of Civil Engineering laboratories that are used in the planning, construction and maintenance of small and medium size public infrastructure schemes such as, drinking irrigation, water supply, sanitation and roads.

Farooq Azam, Coordinator Human Resource Development Center, IM Sciences said, this project after the completion of pilot phase in Haripur and Nowshera, will be replicated to other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Pro-Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Noor Muhammad, Registrar Dr. Khizar Azam.—APP