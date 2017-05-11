UET arranges Techno-Fest event

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) Student Chapter UET Peshawar has arranged a 3-day event ‘TECHNO-FEST 2017’, from 10th – 13 May at UET Peshawar. The Vice Chancellor Engr. Dr. Noor Muhammad Vice Chancellor UET Peshawar was the chief guest on the occasion. He said, young engineers need to learn about in-demand careers through interactive exhibits and job fairs like this.

He urged towards students to start their career with the aim to contribute towards society rather than money only. Dr. Amjad Naseer, Advisor ICE-UET Peshawar said the event will feature four separate events including job Fair, seminar on Earthquake engineering and its trends, the Bridge and Tower building competition where the students and graduates will from competitions. Envoys from different firms in Peshawar and students and graduates from different schools and universities will be coming for the said event.

Dr. Naveed Ahmad informed that the aim of this chapter is to make students aware of the developments in the field of engineering, specifically civil engineering, around the globe.