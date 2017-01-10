UCs issues to be addressed on priority: Ansar

Staff Reproter

To boost up basic amenities in rural areas comparable with urban areas will be made certain. All at hand capacities and capabilities to this effect will be put into use.

These views were expressed by the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Mayor of Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz during a meeting with the elected chairman of MCI of union councils falls in NA-48 constituency here at CDA Headquarters on Monday. On this occasion, Deputy Mayor, Zeeshan Naqvi, Azam Khan and officers of different formations of MCI were also present.

While listening to the problems of union councils of NA-48, Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz assured the concerned chairman union council that the issues would be addressed on priority. He said that for the first time in the history of Islamabad, responsibility of development of city has been handed over to the elected representatives both from rural and urban areas, adding that we will prove how to meet the challenges of development according to the vision of our leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. He further said that for the first time, elected representatives from urban as well as rural areas will participate in the development of the Federal Capital, adding that development activities would be started in rural areas and residents of the rural areas would also enjoy basic civic facilities like the urban areas.

While directing the concerned formation for demarcation and establishment of graveyard for the population of union council Jhangi Syedan and Tarnol, Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz said that the issue of graveyard would be discussed in the next meeting of MCI.