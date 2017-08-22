UCP declared smoke & drug free campus

Salim Ahmed

The University of Central Punjab (UCP) and Drug Advisory Training Hub a project of Youth Council for Anti Narcotics (YOCFAN) signed an MoU to declare UCP as smoke & drug free campus with a complete ban on smoking and legal or illegal drugs in university premises.

The MoU ceremonial held at university campus, Dr. Muhammad Zafarullah Pro – Rector UCP and Syed Zulfiqar Hussain, Consultant, Anti Drug/Narcotics Campaign signed the MoU. The new tendency of hard and soft drug addiction is increasing day by day in our universities and colleges in various part of the country and drugs are available in the market. UCP is an other one the second institution not only in Pakistan but also in South Asian Region, which is declared to be smoke & drug free campus with more than 8500 students, 500 teaching staff and 200 other staff.

The main theme of drug free campus program is to stop smoking and us of legal or illegal drugs, to provide the basic and evidence based information against use of drugs and YOCFAN would establish educational and counselling centre with the help of UCP.

Dr. Muhammad Zafarullah Pro – Rector UCP said that our aim is to provide healthy and positive environment to the young people in the university and also outside the campus. This is indeed a positive step to establish and declare UCP an other drug free campus in South Asia.