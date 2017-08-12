UBL sponsors 9th I.Day Cup Open Golf C’ship 2017

Karachi

United Bank Limited (UBL) and the Defence Authority Country & Golf Club (DAC&GC) announced recently the commencement of the UBL – 9th Independence Day Cup Open Golf Championship from 10-13 August 2017 at Defence Authority Country and Golf Club, Karachi.

A total of 300 plus golfers are expected to participate in this tournament which also includes 100 plus professionals from all over the country. Around 200 golfers will participate in the main match. The event, sponsored by UBL, is part of the Bank’s month long celebrations of Pakistan’s Independence Day. With prize money of PKR 2.5 million to be shared by Professional, Senior Professional and Junior Professional golfers, UBL hopes to not only help raise the standards of amateur and professional golfers in the country through involvement of Pakistani golfers in the field, but also bring more prominence to the sport through its association.

Mr. Ali Habib, Head Corporate Affairs & Marketing at UBL commented at the event, “UBL actively promotes sports in Pakistan and is one of the few organizations in the country that has its own sports stadium and training facilities. Golf is one sport which is fast gaining a following in Pakistan. By sponsoring this event, we not only celebrate our Independence Day, but also provide support to a sport which needs further exposure and involvement”. “We thank the Defence Authority Country & Golf Club for hosting an event of this magnitude” he further added.