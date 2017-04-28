UBL, PSO join hands

Staff Reporter

Karachi

UBL, Pakistan’s Best Bank 2016, entered into a strategic alliance with Pakistan State Oil (PSO) the country’s largest oil marketing company allowing UBL to expand its ATM network via designated PSO fuel stations nationwide. The agreement was signed by Wajahat Husain, President & CEO, UBL and Sheikh Imran Ul Haque, Managing Director, PSO at the PSO Head Office in Karachi. Senior executives from both organizations were also present at the occasion.

Under this agreement, UBL will deploy 75 ATMs at PSO outlets across Pakistan. The agreement promises to be a mutually beneficial partnership and one which will translate into convenience for the general public.