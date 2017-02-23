UBL Prepaid Mastercard launched

Staff Reporter

Karachi

UBL, and Mastercard held a joint ceremony for the launch of the first-ever ‘UBL Prepaid Mastercard’ in Pakistan. True to its Progressive and Innovative brand attributes, with this launch, UBL becomes the first commercial bank in Pakistan to provide its customers with this unique offering.

The launch ceremony was attended by Sharjeel Shahid – Group Head Banking Products & Corporate Services Group UBL, Shaheryar Saeed Khan – Head of Consumer Finance UBL and Aurangzaib Khan, Country Manager – Pakistan and Afghanistan Mastercard, along with senior UBL and Mastercard executives.

The UBL Prepaid Mastercard will allow the Bank’s customers to conveniently make purchases without having to carry cash. The Prepaid card can be obtained from more than 1375 UBL branches country wide with a convenient verification and documentation procedure. Speaking at the ceremony, Sharjeel Shahid said, “UBL was the first bank in the country to launch prepaid cards and currently leads the market. We are excited to offer our customers even more options with this new Mastercard offering.”