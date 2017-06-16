UBL participates in ‘Belt & Road Bankers Roundtable’ moot in China

Observer Report

Beijing

Sima Kamil, President & CEO UBL attended the Belt & Road Forum for International Cooperation held in Beijing, China on the invitation of National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC) of China. The forum was attended by Heads of States of 29 countries, Government representatives from more than 130 countries and 70 international organizations. While in Beijing, she also participated in the Belt & Road Bankers Roundtable meeting. This meeting was hosted by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) on behalf of NDRC.

During the roundtable meeting, Ms. Sima Kamil spoke about the Sustainable Development Goals on Green Finance and emphasized that ‘One Belt One Road’ is a transformative project which holds enormous potential for transforming the lives of the people of the region. She said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is an important link in the larger chain of Belt and Road Initiative. She also emphasized that it is a long-term and systematic initiative to promote economic cooperation through collaboration on Gwadar port, energy, transportation infrastructure and industrial cooperation.